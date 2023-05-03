‘Why most African countries are yet to reap benefits of global information society’

L-R: ESUT Registrar, Ambrose Ugwu; VC ESUT, Prof. Aloysius -Michaels Okolie; former SSG to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Gabriel Ajah; ESUT Bursar, Dr. Augustine Ojeh; ESUT Librarian, Dr. Jonas Ezema; the Keynote Speaker, Prof. Nkechi Esomonu; and the Director, Institute of Education, ESUT, Prof. Ngozika Mbajiogu, during the opening ceremony for the 3rd international conference of the Faculty of Education, ESUT, yesterday.

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Director, Affiliate Institutions, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Nkechi Esomonu, yesterday, said that most African countries were yet to reap the benefits of global information society because of wide spread poverty and lack of adequate power supply.

The don equally said that the affected African countries lack internet connectivity and the needed infrastructure for online learning, coupled with the issue of insecurity and tribal sentiment ravaging the nations.

Prof. Esomonu, who was a Keynote Speaker at the ongoing 3rd International Conference of the Faculty of Education, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, tagged ‘Nigeria Education and Sustainable Development Goals: Roles of Emerging Technologies,’ said it would be impossible for the African Continent to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, of the United Nations unless the challenges were addressed.

She said that appropriate investments are vital instruments to foster technology development, adding that to achieve the SDGs, in Nigeria, technologies must be developed and disseminated widely.

While challenging universities to be alive to their tripartite functions of teaching, research and community development, she added that innovations and breakthroughs are critical for delivering all SDGs targets.

She also said that skills in the use of technologies will improve opportunities for Lifelong learning.

In his Lead Paper presentation tittled ‘A Functional Approach to the Realization of the Sustainable Development Goals through Education Using Emerging Technologies,’ a Professor of Health Education, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Chuks Ezedum, said the traditional means of delivering education has not helped much, hence, the need to embrace the emerging technologies.

He said that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Blockchain and Web3, Gamification, among others will help in the realization of the SDGs.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Aloysius -Michaels Okolie, said the theme of the conference was apt, especially in exploring technological breakthroughs to advance research and innovation.

While lauding the ESUT Faculty of Education for initiating the conference for intellectual discourse, he called on the participants to reflect on whether the education system in Nigeria was for development or the sustainability of the SDGs.

He urged the ESUT community to always seek new knowledge through research and attendance to academic conferences.

Also, in her remarks, the Dean, Faculty of Education, ESUT, Prof. Constance Idoko, said that societal problems are dynamic and requires advancement in knowledge on how to proffer solutions to them.

The don equally said that special attention should be paid to the emerging technologies to guarantee sustainable development, adding that “any development that is not sustainable, is obsolete.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Occasion and former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Gabriel Ajah, in his opening remarks said that Faculty of Education is revered for its excellence in research and academic breakthroughs.

While saying that the timing of the conference was critical because of the need to resuscitate the dying education sector in Nigeria, he enjoined the participants to proffer solutions to many challenges confronting the nation.

Also in her remarks, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Ngozi Nnamani, thanked the participants for their active involvement in the activities of the conference.

He equally appreciated the University Management for their support.

The conference was attended by scholars from within and outside Nigeria.