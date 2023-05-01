Home » Sports » Why Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia after PSG loss
Sports

May 1, 2023

Why Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia after PSG loss

Why Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia after PSG loss

The reason for Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, travelling to Saudi Arabia has been revealed.

The Argentine caused a bit of a stir when he travelled to Saudi Arabia just a day after PSG slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Messi’s visit might be part of his contract with the Saudi Arabian government as the country’s tourism ambassador, according to RMCSport.

It was gathered that the Argentina World Cup winner signed a contract with them in 2022.

Related News

The former Barcelona captain had stunned his followers on Instagram with a post promoting tourism in Saudi Arabia.

The timing of his message raised curiosity as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, SPL, recently.

Messi’s caption on the Instagram post read: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, wrote on Twitter on Monday as he welcomed Messi and his family to the country for a vacation.

Al-Khateeb wrote on Twitter: “I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel #Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all #WelcomeMessi.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.