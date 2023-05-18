Why I’m supporting Isaac Boro’s family – Ijaw youth leader

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

An Ijaw youth leader and founder of Amagbein Force, Endurance Amagbein as part of this year’s annual Isaac Boro Day celebration has renovated the family house of the late Ijaw freedom fighter, Late Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro, in Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Amagbein, who is also the founder of Amagbein Peace Movement, yesterday led hundreds of his followers and supporters to Kaiama, to mark this year’s Isaac Boro Day where he presented a cash donation of N1 million to the Boro’s family to support this year’s celebrations.

Presenting the cash donation and unveiling the renovated Boro family house, Amagbein who was represented by the National Leader of Amagbein Force, Alhaji Harmony Destiny, said the gesture was to support the family of Boro in view of the contributions and sacrifice to the Ijaw nation and struggle .

Alhaji Destiny who described Amagbein as an ardent discipline of Isaac Boro, called on the federal government to recognize Amagbein for his contributions in steming crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He commended the federal government for appointing Chief Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, just as he called on chairman of the board of NDDC Mrs Lauretta Onochie to desists from politicizing the commission.

He said: “Today is a great day in Ijaw nation, we want to thank our leaders Endurance Amagbein, High Chief Government Tompolo, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, for their contributions to the Ijaw struggle.

“We are also thanking the federal government for appointing Chief Samuel Ogbuku as MD of the NDDC from the Adaka Boro Movement.We are using this opportunity to call on Lauretta Onochie to desists from using the NDDC as a political business , she should back off from any plan to kick against the NDDC board.

“We are calling on the federal government to ensure that Amagbein is recognized because he has paid his dues in the Niger Delta struggle. You can see that the oil theft has been stopped and we are the same people that said oil theft will not stop if Amagbein is not given the pipeline surveillance contract and today oil theft has stopped.”

In his remarks, the Coordinator of Amagbein Peace Movement, Comrade Okardi Yogo, who extolled the legacies of Isaac Boro, commended the founder of Amagbein Force, Endurance Amagbein, for always making it a point of duty to celebrate the late Ijaw freedom fighter, and called on other prominent Ijaw leaders to emulate the young youth leader.

He said: “We are here to celebrate the legacies that the late Isaac Boro has laid down for Ijaw people and the Niger Delta. We want to thank Endurance Amagbein for making it a point of duty to fund the celebration of Isaac Boro day every year. As the host of the crude oil, we are not supposed to beg before we eat and its pains us.

“We want to call on the youths to always support leaders like Amagbein that have the youths and development of Ijaw nation at heart that is why we have decided to formed an NGO to support a leader who is genuinely fighting for the cause of the Niger Delta people.

“We want to also thank our father Government Tompolo , Asari Dokubo, who are still alive and have continued to uphold the culture of Ijaw people and the legacy of Isaac Boro. The youths are more united today than before , and we call on the state and federal governments not to play with the development of Ijaw people and Niger Delta because we are the host and owners of the oil.”

In his response, the patriarch of the late Isaac Boro family, Mr. David Jasper Boro, expressed gratitude to the founder of Amagbein Force and Peace Movement, Endurance Amagbein, for his love and support towards the Boro’s family, describing him as an adopted son of the family.

He said: “We are really grateful to Amagbein , you can see this house behind us, it was an old dilapidated building but Amagbein made it what it is today , not just renovating, he rebuilt it. Last Christmas he donated a cow and money for the family and this time he has brought N1million.

“For us he is not a stranger but our son, he loves the Boro family , others should take a cue from him rather than jealousy . Isaac Boro died for everybody .May God bless and strengthen him and we are saying let the spirit of Izon-ibe and Isaac Boro guide and protect him.”