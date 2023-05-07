Why I want to be APGA chairman in Anambra – Nchekwube

Anthony Nchekwube, a chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that his passion for the prosperity and sustainability of the political fortunes of the party was his primary motivation for aspiring to be the chairman of Anambra chapter.

Nchekwube, who said this in Awka on Sunday, called on stakeholders of APGA, especially delegates, to vote and return him as chairman at the State Congress, scheduled for May 23.

The grassroots mobiliser said he was going into the race with youthfulness, energy, vision and good knowledge of challenges and prospects of the party, having been a member and served in various capacities for 19 uninterrupted years.

He promised to build a stronger, united, all-inclusive APGA with an organic following while ensuring that under him, party supremacy would prevail over all other considerations.

“I am passionate and consistent with APGA, I will continue to put in my best for the growth and spread of the party in Anambra State, please give me this opportunity to work as the next state chairman.

“As a serving officer in the state working committee of our great party, I clearly understand the challenges the party is currently facing in Anambra. I Have the reach, energy and skills to tackle most of these challenges.

“I feel more determined than ever to contribute my quota to our party’s next level of success and expansion, I know with your support, we can bring radical changes to our dear party.

“believe in the supremacy of the party and the importance of being a loyal party man,” he said.

Dunga, as he is popularly called, said his dream was to have APGA hoisted in every Anambra home as a mark of acceptance and loyalty, adding that he had the party administrative acumen to make it a reality if given the opportunity.

He said the primary aim of every political party was winning election and retaining the trust of the people, assuring that under him, APGA would not only win election but become the most-loved political movement in Anambra.

According to him, “I have the strategy of initiating One Family, One APGA Flag. At least one APGA flag would be raised in every home in Anambra.

“I possess the required skills to galvanize 60 members of the party per polling unit, who are voters in the 5,720 polling units of Anambra.

“With this, our great party, APGA, will be sure of winning any election in Anambra with not less than 343,000 votes intact.

“The essence of a political party is to win elections, please give me your mandate as the next chairman of APGA in Anambra, I will not fail you,” he said.

Nchekwube, 42, has been a member of APGA for 19 years and has held leadership positions, including Secretary of Amansea Ward, Publicity Secretary of Awka North LGA and currently, Auditor General of Anambra chapter for seven years. (NAN)