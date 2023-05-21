Why I turned down 10-million dollar Investment Deal in Interview with Topnotch’s Igwe — Blord explains

​In a recent business meeting/interview, young billionaire and cryptocurrency expert, Linus Williams, also known as Blord sat down with esteemed Topnotch CEO, Richard Igwe, to discuss tips and secrets into wealth creation as well as Igwe’s highly anticipated book, “Get Rich or Die Trying.” Blord who is a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency community, is also famous for his remarkable success across multiple industries including real estate.

The Billpoint CEO was recently in the news for turning down a 10-million-dollar offer for his app, Billpoint. On the other hand, Richard Igwe is equally a young, successful entrepreneur and a soon-to-be author who aspires to draw young people such as himself into the entrepreneurial world with his business growth strategies.

​The exclusive interview served as an opportunity for Igwe to personally engage with Blord to delve into his journey as a successful entrepreneur and the underlying principles behind it.

In the captivating discussion, the two brilliant minds explored various topics ranging from Blord’s background to overcoming challenges in the pursuit of success to tips and secrets of wealth creation and entrepreneurship. Blord stressed the importance of family in his definition of success.

The Nigerian billionaire also shared his reasons for turning down the multi-million dollar investment deal, while offering invaluable insights into the mindsets and attributes necessary for attaining heights in entrepreneurship.​

​In the interview, Igwe expressed his appreciation to Blord for extending his support to the Topnotch brand and having faith in a young entrepreneur like himself. Blord, whose story will be shared in Richard Igwe’s soon-to-be published book, “Get Rich or Die Trying”, equally expressed his gratitude and affirmed his endorsement of the promising piece. The book promises to offer insights into entrepreneurship as well as key business tips and secrets from several experienced businessmen and women.