Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s concert – Portable

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has revealed he rejected N5 million to perform at the ‘Renewed Hope’ concert held in celebration of the forthcoming inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Recall the concert was held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday with a display of performances from top artistes including Buju, Brymo, Fireboy, Asake, Naira Marley, Tony Tetuila, Seyi Vibes among a host of others.

Reacting to being excluded from the list of artistes at the concert, the controversial singer, in a video on his Instagram page on Friday, explained how he was offered N5 million out of the N10 million he claimed was budgeted for his performance.

According to him, such a deal was unacceptable, and for that reason, he didn’t get to perform at the concert.

The ‘Zazuu crooner’ then went on to call out the organisers for ripping him as he claimed to have campaigned vigorously for Tinubu prior to his election.

As a caption to the videos, he wrote, “ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU ✍🏻 Eja Loni Ibu 💰 Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.”

Meanwhile, in the videos, he said, “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“Na so them call my manager o. Say them want make I come perform for Abuja. Na 10 million them drop o, but na five million go reach Portable hand. Na so I no gree, I tear the paper. I delete the number, you dey whine Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.”