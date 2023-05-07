Why I refused to anoint any candidate during APC presidential primaries – Buhari 

By Biodun Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he did not prefer any presidential candidate to others during the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President said he had learnt from past experience as he failed to become the country’s leader three times until the fourth attempt through a democratic process.

Buhari said his refusal to anoint any candidate was hinged on how he “contested the presidential election three times and ended up at the Supreme Court without success, only to succeed the fourth time through a democratic process.”

The President spoke in Lafia during the 2023 Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial lecture organised by the Nasarawa State government in partnership with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, urging the Nigerian populace to accept the outcome of the 2023 election.

He also appealed to the disgruntled candidates to seek redress in court.

He said Ahmadu Bello was committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and stood for it till his death.

The President implored Nigerians to embrace his selfless service and the legacies he left behind.