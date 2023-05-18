Why I didn’t go for third term in Senate — Omo- Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central

has given an insight into why he did not go for a third term in the Senate but decided to for the governorship seat in Delta State.

According to him, from the beginning when he came to the 8th Senate, he had made up his mind on what he wanted to do as he does not believe that one should stay in power in perpetuity, adding that when you come, make your contributions and move on and that he was determined to ensure that eight years was good enough for him. in the National Assembly.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he played host to Old Boys of his alma mater, St. George’s College, Obinomba, Delta State led by the National President, Engr. Cosmos Nwanwene, the Deputy Senate President said that his mind was made up not to contest the senatorial seat for a third time and move on with other endeavours.

Omo-Agege who was the Delta APC governorship candidate in the last general election, said: “When I came here to the National Assembly, my mind was made up on what I wanted to do. I don’t believe that one stays in power in perpetuity. You come, make your contribution and move on. I was determined to ensure that eight years is good enough for me in the National Assembly. If I am not able to leave my mark in eight years it means that I was not prepared in the first place.

“I came here, I knew what I wanted to achieve and I have achieved it. And before the APC primaries, I made up my mind that National Assembly was enough for me. That was why I took the decision that my services would be better appreciated this time if I were to serve as the governor of the state. And I very much believe this decision will come to fruition”.

With 41 record bills in the Ninth Senate, Senator Omo-Agege was first elected into the National Assembly in 2015 and reelected in 2019.

Omo- Agege who reiterated that he was upbeat about retrieving his stolen mandate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that St George’s College has given so much to the Old Boys and they owed it a duty to give back, adding, “That I am here is because of the upbringing, discipline, what we were taught about life, relationships that brought us here today. And that is what made all of us excel in our chosen endeavours.

“For as long as we are alive and God continues to bless us, we will be there to assist the school in any area where help is needed”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President, of St Georges College Obinomba Old Boys Association, Engr. Cosmos Nwanwene who noted that the visit was to thank Omo- Agege for facilitating the execution and completion of various projects in the school, listed the projects to include 100 capacity hostels each for boys and girls, two floors classroom block, an e-library, an administrative building and dining hall building among others.

According to him, the projects were a promise made and kept by the lawmaker, adding that the school has never witnessed such a face-lift since its establishment in 1960.