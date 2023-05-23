Why I changed my music career – Ekunsunmi Olatunde

By Chioma Okoye

The CEO Bliss design, Ekunsunmi Olatunde Olayiwola has opened up on why he changed his career path from being an artiste to fully venturing into interior and exterior design.

Ekunsunmi whose passion for music started at a very tender age revealed that he began losing interest in the craft as a result of financial challenges while starting up as an upcoming musician.

The graduate of Accounting at the Osun State College of Technology explained that he had to take his education seriously and focus on a more feasible career.

“I had the challenge of promoting my music back then because there was no sponsor and music isn’t hundred percent luck. It requires a lot of money. I had to focus on my education and chose another career path which I don’t regret until today, said Ekunsunmi Olatunde.

“I’m glad I made that decision to go into interior decor and I can say that I have done some really great jobs so far.”

“I’m looking forward to greater things actually and I am open to collaborating with big brands. I’m on a journey and learning doesn’t end.”

Speaking on his dream job, he said: “I look forward to designing the presidential apartment in Aso Rock someday.”