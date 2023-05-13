Why Gov Adeleke gives youth voice, prioritises welfare – Osun youth leader

Chairman of Osun Youth Advisory Council, Adekunle Ademola-Sadipe, has said Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has given youths a voice within a short time.

He said the governor has impacted several sectors in the state, saying his commitment to people’s welfare is unparalleled.

Ademola-Sadipe, who said this in a statement, also hailed the governor on his 63rd birthday, describing him as a blessing.

His words: “We are proud of the immense impact you have made in our state since your assumption of office.

“Your leadership has brought about positive changes and developments in various sectors of the state’s economy.

“Your passion for youth empowerment and development has not gone unnoticed.

‘We appreciate the various programmes and initiatives you have put in place to give us a voice, opportunities to showcase and develop our talents, and access to quality education.

“Your commitment to the welfare of the people of Osun State is unparalleled, and we are grateful for your dedication to improving our lives and well-being.”