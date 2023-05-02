Why Fubara’ll complete Opobo-Nkoro unity road, other Wike’s projects — IOS

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Stakeholders in Rivers State have expressed confidence that the incoming Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialaye Fubara, would continue and complete the ongoing Opobo-Nkoro unity road and other projects of the Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

They also commended Wike for routing for Fubara as his successor, adding that the election of the governor-elect was a fresh breath to the people.

Ida Obolo Sim, a PDP Support Group in Andoni LGA, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt while commending the Wike for the choice of Fubara said the people were sure of continuity in the good works of the governor in their area.

IOS disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by Leader of the body, Engr. Kingston Sylvanus, Chief Dr Fred Usende-Ama, Coordinator, Mrs Patience Ibiamu, Women Mobilizer, Mrs Alom Mba, Strategic Communications, Mr Inwon Fineface Ayayi, Secretary.

Reading the statement, the leader of the body, Sylvanus said Wike was correct in his support for Fubara, adding that Wike has brought deliverance to the Andoni people.

He said: “Your Excellency, we dare to boldly say that you are not only correct in your choice and backing of the aspiration and ambition of Amaopusenibo Siminilalyi Joseph Fubara, but that you sincerely love the growth and development of Rivers State.

“Thank you for allowing God use you to give Rivers people the very best in the person and personality of Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Joseph Fubara, for the Consolidation of the New Rivers Vision as your parting gift.

“We are also deeply grateful to you for bringing deliverance to Andoni land and her people, from years of slavery of an infamous and unfounded ‘political dynasty’ that denied our people of government allocated

developmental projects and programmes.

“Indeed, Andoni people will always celebrate you for birthing the era of fresh breath in Andoni politics. Moreso, our hopes and aspirations are now further enshrined in the person of our Governor-Elect, Sir Siminialayi Joseph Fubara.”

However, the Member Representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, Awaji Abiate, stated that the people are happy that Fubara would continue and complete projects already going on in the area.