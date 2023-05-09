Why FG must increase funding for education —Foundation

By Dickson Omobola

A non-governmental organisation, Wuraolami Foundation, Humanity Impact and Inspire, yesterday, urged the private sector and government to intensify efforts in boosting the nation’s education sector, saying it would propel Nigeria’s advancement.

Founder of the foundation, Ifeoyinola Wuraolami-Jacobs, who made this call at a scholarship award ceremony, noted that the foundation is focused on uplifting Nigeria’s less privileged.

Her words: “At Impact and Inspire, we are certain that education is one of the main avenues for social mobility. From the beginning of our project in 2014, we decided and determined to invest in education, believing that the main purpose of our being and living is to teach and learn from those who left a great legacy and educate the next generation because knowledge is key.

“One of the main decisions was that our social responsibility programmes would focus on access to education, not only for our families but for the community in our area of influence and especially young people from low-income households in Nigeria and anywhere they can be found in our nation.

“Private sectors and our blessed government must invest in education, intended to assist local Indigenes and other NGOs develop the infrastructure necessary to serve the children in the company’s areas of influence.”

In her remarks, a former director in the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs Tinuola Idowu, commended Wuraolami-Jacobs for her selfless service to humanity and the community, saying her commitment to shaping a better future for the country is laudable.

Also speaking, the Director of Education, Impact and Inspire Foundation, Uche Hellen, said applicants were accepted and investigated, stressing that the NGO awarded it to indigent students who met the requirements.