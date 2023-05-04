Why development has continued to elude Africa – NABDA DG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha has said that the challenges facing Africa’s development has continued to grow due to the fact that the continent is yet to fully leverage on the promising tools provided by science.

Prof. Mustapha spoke yesterday at the ongoing international conference on Communication and Development in Africa organised by the Instituted of Strategic and Development Communications, ISDEVCOM, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He insisted that for Africa to grow and overcome its contemporary challenges, the continent must fully leverage on the promising tools provided by science.

Prof. Mustapha, who identified science myths and falsehood among the notorious factors responsible for slowing the growth of science in Nigeria, maintained that adequate communication is the only remedy to pull out Africa from this menace.

For him, event such as the conference provide the needed opportunity to jump-start the critical game-changing steps needed to make the objectives of promoting science communication and Development in Africa a reality.

On their part, the NABDA boss said:

NABDA is already taking the lead by adequately investing not only in biotechnology research but in the effective communication of the science of modern biotechnology through the establishment of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology and Biotechnology Awareness (OFABBA) Unit.

In addition, he said the agency has been partnering g with the institute for the past 3-7 years and that the partnership had yielded a lot of success stories, one of which was a competitive science communication grant obtained by ISDEVCOM led by Prof. Dandaura from Sci-Dev of London, funded by Robert Bosch Stiftung of Germany that has been credited with championing curriculum development in science communication in Africa.

He however, affirmed the commitment of NABDA in working with the institute in promoting Strategic Communication and Development.

Prof. Mustapha commended the Organisers for their relentless efforts in putting up the Conference which was part of ISDEVCOM’s 5th-anniversary celebrations.

High point of the event was presentation of awards to some foundation leaders of the institute and supportive institutions, including NABDA.

Other awardees include: the Governors of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule, Plateau State, Barrister Simon Bako Lalong, Vice Chancellor, Nassarawa State University, Prof. Suleiman Bala, Director General of NIMC, former Director General of NBC, Prof. Tony Iredia among other stakeholders of Nigeria’s Science Communication and Communication in Africa.