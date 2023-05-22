Why banks must increase support for MSMEs, artisans –Police boss

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The commissioner of police in Osun state, CP Kehinde Longe, has stressed on the need for financial institutions to increase support for MSMEs and artisans to help curb alarming crime rate in the society.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr. Adekunle Adewole, and some management staff of the bank at the command headquarters, in Osogbo, the police boss said banks have very important roles to play in making the society safer.

Longe, who expressed his delight at the visit, listed financial inclusion, funding of MSMEs and artisans as some of the ways banks can help to mitigate crimes among young people.

He stated that, if people are productively engaged, their propensity for engaging in crime will become very low.

Longe also advocated a more robust partnership between security agencies and the banking industry, noting that a closer and more robust collaboration between the two institutions would be mutually rewarding and beneficial to the society.

The police boss said, as joint stakeholders in the security sector, the police and financial institutions should work together to ensure that majority of financial crimes perpetrated by fraudulent bank officials and customers are pre-empted and nipped in the bud.

“On the other hand, financial institutions too can support the police with the provision of equipment that will aid our overall efficiency. After all, security is everybody’s business,” he stated.

Responding, Adewole described the visit as a fallout of the bank’s renewed partnership with the NPF, which commenced with the visit to the AIG Zone ’11’, Mr. Akande Kayode, last week.

According him, the bank’s management decided to take the call further with the visit to the police commissioner.

He said it has become imperative for banks and the police to work together to ensure a more effective and less rancorous recovery of bad debts.

Adewole, who is also a Supernumerary Supretendent of Police, pledged the bank’s continuous support for the command, beginning with the refurbishment of some of their operational vehicles.

Adewole and Longe further brainstormed on how the two entities can work together to improve the security situation in the state, as they discussed possible areas of collaboration.

They also discussed how the police could assist banks with bad debts recovery, considering the complexity of Nigeria’s operating environment.

Longe was joined by other senior officers in the command, including, DCP Charles Dike, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations and DCP Omosanyin Eyintayo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, to welcome the bank’s delegation.