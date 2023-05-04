Why Arsenal started losing games, conceding goals – Viera reveals

Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, has revealed that the loss of William Saliba to injury caused the club’s form to take a turn for the worse.

Saliba has played a major part in Arsenal’s success this season, making his name as one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season.

According to Viera, the moment the Frenchman picked up a back injury, the Gunners started losing games and conceding goals.

“Losing Saliba has been a big one for them because he was giving them this kind of physical presence,” Vieira told Sky Sports.

“Against Manchester City, against Erling Haaland, it was really difficult for the two centre-backs and losing [William Saliba] was the start of Arsenal losing games and conceding goals.”

The Frenchman is currently injured and has missed Arsenal’s last five matches. Saliba is also expected to miss Arsenal’s next Premier League game against Newcastle this weekend