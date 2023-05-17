When transparency in governance trumps abuse of power

By Ethelbert Nwachukwu

ON several occasions since he mounted the saddle of leadership in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that he has not acquired any government land in the State and that if the need arose for him so to do, he would follow due process and it would be public knowledge.

Indeed while receiving highbrow defectors from opposition parties to the APC at the Heroes Square recently, the governor said that in keeping with his promise to God, he had not engaged in any inappropriate use of government funds neither has he asked the Accountant-General or any other government accountant or cashier in the State to facilitate the use of government funds without appropriate documentation nor authorized the use of government funds by any government organ without following the laid down due process.

Such comments from the governor amount to an avowal of the principle of transparency, an open call for the interrogation of his activities in government. It is also a downright rejection of malversation and misuse of political power in government. To some also, this is a veiled reference to the notorious activities of the last but one administration in the State whereby people’s landed property were cornered and government resources used to feather personal nests. It is doubted if that was the intent. Leadership, especially in a democratic setting like ours, is about trust and openness. If a leader always places all the cards on the table and pursues policies and programmes with diligence and perceivable honesty, that leader certainly wins the trust of the led and the leadership process is thus simplified. According to the Imo State Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics Dr. C.C. Osuala, the Imo State Government deploys the community charter of demands procedure in the preparation of its annual budgets. This procedure entails the involvement of the communities in the determination of what is best for them. This is achieved through town hall meetings in the various communities, stake-holders fora where representatives of every stratum of the society (traditional rulers, the clergy, civil society organizations, the disabled, town union presidents, politicians, etc) are invited and data on the specific needs of the communities are gathered, and later distilled and translated statistically to reflect the needs and demands of the various communities and the State at large.

This, according to the Commissioner, is in compliance with the World Bank ‘State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme’ model which enables the bank to measure the level of accountability and transparency of governments within a given period of time.

My information is that because of the State Government’s strict adherence to this World Bank transparency requirement/model and the implied prudent management of the State’s resources for which the State has won awards, the bank has, within the past three years, on the average, given the State a total grant (not loan) of ten million US dollars as a form of encouragement to continue in its transparent and open system of budgeting.

These grants boost the internally generated revenue of the State which is deployed in the provision of infrastructural and other developmental projects in the State. For the first time since the creation of Imo State, according to the Commissioner, its annual budget can be accessed online on www.imostate.gov.ng. The implication of this is that interested persons can measure the level of budgetary implementation by government and raise queries where necessary.

If information on government activities, proposals, programmes, etc, are available for all to see and gauge vis-à-vis the budgetary estimates, then government performance can be easily measured and possible misuse of State power brought under reasonable check. This in turn engenders accountability.

Available information also point to adherence to due process in government procurement procedures in ministries, parastatals and agencies.

Bid opportunities are widely disseminated, pertinent non-governmental organizations participate as necessary and every step of the bidding process is open and transparent. The adoption of these internationally acclaimed and laid down standards of transparency and good governance by the Uzodimma administration is worth commending because openness and accountability beget citizen-participation and buy-in to government programmes and affairs.

In the not-too-distant past, a governor in the State was reported to have said that he had no business with due process but did whatever came into his mind on every new day. It was this impulsive and unplanned style of governance (that had no regard for established standard procedures) and the inherent propensity (sometimes deliberate plan) for fraudulent activities, that dragged the State’s development trajectory 20 years backwards.

The Uzodimma 3-R mantra of Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and the employment of transparency and accountability, principles in its implementation is apt and worth commending. In particular, adherence to the World Bank transparency and fiscal responsibility standard needs to be sustained as it will not only attract more World Bank funds to Imo but will also continue to place the State top on the Accountability and Transparency list in the entire federation.

Perhaps one of the very laudable achievements of the Uzodimma administration is the ability to deliver on data-based pension and salary payments. Today, at the touch of a button, one can access the exact number of public servants and pensioners in the State as well as the monthly/annual wage bill, inclusive of pensions. This was made possible by the computer-based verification exercise carried out by the State government to weed off ghost workers and establish the actual strength of the Imo workforce thus eliminating avoidable waste. The non-payment of counterpart funds by some previous administrations through boards and agencies where such are required, meant that we were, within the period of the non-payment, disentitled to the benefits accruable from keeping our own part of the bargain.

All that is now history as authentic sources reveal that the Uzodinma administration has re-engaged the State into such standing agreements/arrangements and we shall soon begin to reap the benefits attendant thereto.

In the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) for instance, the counterpart funds, according to our source, have been settled and very soon contractors shall be engaged to commence the reconstruction/rehabilitation of schools and/or building of new ones. The open/transparent style of governance by the Uzodinma administration in Imo State, the attraction of grants and accolades from the World Bank as a result of strict adherence to international standards of transparency and accountability as well as the sustained progressive and encompassing development strategy of the State government all put together have become a reference point for promoters of transparency in governance in the country.

It is only a matter of time before foreign direct investment starts flowing into the State. Similarly, the involvement of the people in every step of governance in the State has generated a collaborative system whereby the communities and their people see themselves as being part and parcel of government. This, most certainly, accounts for the huge electoral success achieved by the ruling party during the last general election in the State. That success is likely to double in the 11th November governorship election as the arrow head and champion of Transparency in Governance Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma will be on the ballot.

Nwachukwu, a public affairs commentator, wrote from Owerri