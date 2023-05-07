What we must do to end building collapse in Lagos

By Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

It is a common refrain on social media that Lagos State is easy to pick on, especially when there is negative news trending.

So, let’s be clear: this is not another attempt to “pile on” the state. Yet, the truth must be said. Building collapses in Lagos have now been elevated to man-made disaster status, instead of the acts of God. We can reference three specific large-scale tragedies to buttress this point. The recent collapse, just seven days ago, of a 7-storey building under development in Banana Island, the 21-storey building collapse on Gerard Road in Ikoyi on November 1, 2021, and the March 13, 2019 building collapse at Itafaji, Lagos Island. These tragedies make the news for obvious reasons. Yet, these are just a few of the numerous building collapse incidents that have occurred in Lagos State over the years.

Sadly, the government’s handling of these incidents has not been satisfactory, as it has failed to hold those responsible accountable. This lack of accountability only serves to enable and encourage corruption and negligence in the building industry. The time for the government to take decisive action to put an end to building collapse in Lagos State was yesterday. A component of the social contract that binds the government and the governed is the sanctity associated with the responsibility of protecting life and property. By engaging in an intentional dereliction of this responsibility, the government becomes complicit in the perpetration of the act.

It is not enough for the government to set up panels to investigate the causes of building collapse, without ensuring that those responsible for these incidents are brought to book. In the case of the 21-storey building collapse and Itafaji building collapse incidents earlier referenced, the failure of the Lagos State Government to make public the reports of the constituted panels of enquiry is an indication of the government’s unwillingness to hold those responsible accountable.

Just like the Itafaji collapse, the report of the 21-storey collapse in Ikoyi hasn’t been made public and not one erring individual or government official has been prosecuted. This is not only unjust to the victims and their families but also emboldens other developers and building professionals to cut corners and compromise building standards.

To put an end to building collapse in Lagos State, the government must first acknowledge its complicity in the problem. The government should take responsibility for its failure to enforce building standards and regulations and take decisive action to prevent future building collapse incidents. The government must ensure that those responsible for building collapse incidents are prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This will serve as a deterrent to other developers and building professionals who may be tempted to compromise building standards for personal gain.

Another important reform necessary to sanitize the building sector in Lagos State is the establishment of a functional regulatory body. The current system of self-regulation by professional bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Builders and the Nigerian Society of Engineers has not been effective in enforcing building standards and regulations. A regulatory body with the authority to sanction erring professionals and enforce building codes and standards is necessary to sanitize the building industry in Lagos State. The Lagos State Building Control Agency, as presently set up and administered, is not the answer. Decision makers should be thinking of a multi-faceted agency with the combined powers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Lagos State Physical Planning and Development Authority (LASPPDA), and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC).

Furthermore, the state government must effectively decentralize and domesticate the activities of the Building Control and Regulatory agencies at the local government level. Since the local government is closer to the people, effective supervision and monitoring will certainly be enhanced. However, the building control officers at the local government must be well trained, incentive and properly equipped to carry out their functions.

Furthermore, the state movement must collaborate with the Standard Organization of Nigeria to ensure that imported building materials meet the required regulatory standards. The government should also go a step further to set up a task force that ensures that building materials sold at the marketplace meet the required standard.

There is also the matter of public enlightenment in the process of deepening reforms and seeking the collaboration of the citizens to make things work. The Lagos State Government must embark on public enlightenment campaigns to sensitize people on the dangers of substandard construction practices. The campaigns should include information on how to identify quality building materials, how to spot substandard construction practices, and more importantly, how to report such practices to relevant authorities promptly.

In a general sense, building collapse incidents are preventable. Urgent reforms are necessary to put an end to it.

•Vivour-Rhodes, who was the governorship candidate of Labour Party,LP, in Lagos State, writes from Lagos.