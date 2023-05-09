We’ve invested over N70bn on network modernisation — Peschel, 9mobile CEO

By Etop Ekanem

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile Nigeria, Juergen Peschel, has said the telecommunications company has invested N70 billion in its ongoing network modernisation.

Peschel, who stated this during it annual Channel Partners Conference in Lagos recently, informed the partners of addition of 600 new sites, equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness, being deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge its fibre network across some Nigerian cities, amongst other technical, digital, and organisational upgrade to demonstrate 9mobile’s core values of Innovation, Quality of Service, and Customer-centricity.

He also affirmed that its business is on the path of a resurgence following the enormous investments into its network operations and a strong commitment by the board and management to aggressively reclaim market share.

Speaking on the theme, “Re-engage to Succeed,” Peschel, said: “9mobile is on the path of resurgence. We are taking back lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim our innovative position and industry leadership.”

Peschel appreciated the presence and business commitment of the channel partners while emphasizing the significance of the brand renaissance, which he said is hinged on sustained stakeholder relations.

“Thank you very much for joining us on this special day. You have been with us through thick and thin; we are in this together, and I particularly thank you all for supporting 9mobile throughout the years. The years ahead are promising when you consider the level of expansion we are embarking on. We look forward to constantly interfacing with you, supporting you in various ways, enhancing our network, and making our relationships competitive,” he said.

Also speaking at the conference, Chief Sales Officer at 9mobile, Victor Nwaobia, emphasized the impact of the unique relationship 9mobile has enjoyed with its committed channel partners and said this has aided in driving the company’s growth over the years.

”That we have sustained or retained almost 75% of our channel partners over the years is a massive testament to your love and commitment for our business which is in its fifteenth year and going strong,” he enthused.

On their part, the Channel partners also expressed their delight and belief in the brand’s renaissance. One of them, Jude Ukachukwu of TIG Communications, expressed trust in the network, saying: “I have been with 9mobile since inception. They’ve been quite supportive; they’ve done their very best. At some point, they pushed through and moved from the position of a new entrant and struggled and climbed steadily, and they did very well. The truth is that they have treated us well, and we are happy to work with them.”