West Ham star, Declan Rice excited Nigerians sing his name

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice has expressed satisfaction seeing Nigerians singing a song dedicated to him.

Recall Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck recently released a song titled ‘Declan Rice’ in honour of the English Footballer, with the song making waves in Nigeria and outside its shores.

Reacting to the mileage the song is getting across Nigeria, Declan Rice said he was happy seeing millions of Nigerians singing his name.

The midfielder stated this in a recent interview with BBC MOTD.

He said: “Odumodu [Odumodublvck] – he brought out a song; it’s called ‘Declan Rice.’

“It dropped, and I was just like, yeah mad. I think it was the fastest-streaming song in Nigerian history. Number 1. It had now like 15 million streams.

“We’ve seen all these people singing my name. I’m getting all these Nigerian people commenting.

“But that’s what it’s about though. I’ve got a couple of boys that are like, ‘We listen to it in the car and we just keep rewinding it, we’re like, yeah rewind’