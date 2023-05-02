We’re yet to be communicated over Speaker’s impeachment — Abia PDP

PDP and its colour flags

. To meet lawmakers Wednesday

By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, has said it was yet to be formally communicated over the purported impeachment of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji.

Acting Publicity Secretary of the party cum Vice Chairman representing Abia North, Elder Abraham Amah, told our Correspondent in an interview that the party was not yet aware of the development which he dismissed as a rumour.

Elder Amah said that ideally the party members who controlled the House would inform the leadership of the party of any such important action but expressed surprise that there was no such pre-information.

He, however, said that the leadership of the party would meet with PDP members of the House on Wednesday over the development.

” When our members carry out a major assignment in the House it normally informs the party because the House is controlled by the party.

” As I speak to you now we are yet to get any formal communication from our party. As far as we are concerned, we classify it as a rumour until we get the position of our members in the House “.