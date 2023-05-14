We’re working to help bring communities together – Fashionpreneur, Krypt

Iyamu Kelvin, the Creative Director for Krypt; a Streetwear brand, has shared some of the future plans of his brand.

According to Iyamu, the brand Krypt is focused on building and bringing communities together.

“We have some exciting things in the works. We’re always pushing ourselves to innovate and create new designs that resonate with our audience. We’re also focused on expanding our reach and building a community around our brand. We believe that streetwear is more than just clothing, it’s a way of life, and we’re excited to continue to be a part of that culture. We are also very interested in the new wave of crypto payment and the ideal of blockchain technology we are working on something that will help build and bring our community together while leveraging on blockchain technology”, he said in a recent interview.

Taking us through his creative process, the Creative Director said he’s authentic, as he starts each design from the scratch to the finishing.

He said, “Our creative process always starts with research and inspiration. We look to the streets, the music, and the art that surrounds us to inform our designs. From there, we sketch out our ideas and refine them until we have a strong concept. We then work with our team to create technical drawings and prototypes, testing and refining until we’re satisfied with the final product. We’re always striving to push the boundaries and create something unique and innovative.”

The Fashion Entrepreneur, also noted that he is believer of quality in craftsmanship and puts his best foot forward in delivering the best product for his consumers.

“We take pride in the materials we use and the attention to detail that goes into every piece we create. Additionally, we’re committed to being a brand that is inclusive and diverse, celebrating the many different cultures and perspectives that make up the fashion community”, he added.