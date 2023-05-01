We’re using tech to make education affordable, functional — Ojo, Go2Course boss

Success Ojo, Founder of Go2Course

By Agbonkhese Oboh

“Our focus is to be the number one global platform, where millions of learners connect with top tech educators and bootcamps to help upskill, boost productivity and reduce the cost of learning, using knowledge sharing, technology and collaboration.”

The Founder of Go2Course, Success Ojo, made their vision known during a virtual meeting with Nigerian journalists and other stakeholders in the education and technology sectors.

She said Go2Course is a leading education technology solution that provides a comprehensive virtual school platform that connects creators and students.

“The primary goal,” she said, “has remained to build solutions and functional tools that address the incessant challenges of the digital learning space.”

Ojo, who has a PhD and over 43 notable tech certifications, identified some challenges Go2Course help overcome in the virtual learning space:

The need for effective collaboration and communication tools between creators and learners; need for accessible, flexible education and experienced instructors, and limited access to affordable technology that supports virtual learning.

According to Ojo, they started out with the parent body, Realztech, in 2019 to help “immigrants reskill and upskill at an affordable cost in order to fully integrate and launch new careers within a short period of time.

“We have come a long way from then; creating Go2Course a platform for teachers, students and schools to build classrooms. We have over 20,000 registered users, over 250 creators, about 500 courses and over 89% of our students have secured jobs.

“Also, we empower people, with over 600 learners and 150 women getting scholarships. We have also onboarded over 200 schools currently creating their virtual academy on our platform.

“We offer a flexible and engaging education experience for learners including virtual with real time collaboration tools, provide teachers and creators with the tools necessary to deliver engaging virtual lessons.

“We offer multiple proprietary systems, which include a collection of tools to support content creation and collaborative learning. These tools include secure chat and mailing, student records system, quizzes, and live conferences, delivering a superior experience for both teachers and students.

“We are on the verge of launching two spaces in Nigeria (Lagos and Ibadan) to serve as practical learning hubs to support content consumed virtually.

“We intend to expand our reach to new markets, with a focus on untapped regions, particularly in Africa, and our growth plans will be supported by the launch of Go2Course 2.0,” Ojo said.