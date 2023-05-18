We’re probing Zamfara gov, Matawalle for alleged N70bn fraud — EFCC

Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Gov Bello Matawalle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said the anti-graft agency is currently probing Governor Bello Matawalle Zamfara state, for alleged “N70bn fraud.”

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency also confirmed that a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was recently arrested by the operatives of the commission over alleged N22bn fraud is still in detention.

Bawa urged Nigerians not to be swayed by Matawalle’s recent outburst.

Recall that the governor had levelled allegations against Bawa and dared the commission to go after members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

But Bawa, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs of the commission, Osita Nwajah, explained that the agency was not supposed to dignify Matawalle with a response but it did in order to set the record straight.

He stated, “It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a thief saying he must not be touched until other thieves are caught… He is under investigation for N70 billion fraud.

“Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where. Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class.

“The qualification to get a space in the Commission’s detention facility, is to commit a crime. It does not matter whether you are a priest , Imam, Governor or minister.

“Currently, a former minister of power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22billion corruption allegation. That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention,” Nwajah said.