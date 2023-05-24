We’re no longer comfortable with global silence on detention of Nnamdi Kanu  – IPOB 

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the United Nations (UN), the Europen Union (EU), the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of keeping silent on the detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB made this known in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

The group expressed its dissatisfaction over the continued detention of its leader as his health issue worsens despite the UN and Nigerian court orders that he should be freed.

It said, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu expressed our displeasure on the silence of United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and ECOWAS as Nigeria grossly disobeys local and international laws regarding the unconditional release of our leader.

“We are saddened as the International Community watches in silence as the health of the leader deteriorates in the solitary confinement dungeon of the Nigeria government where he has been held illegally and unlawfully against all UN and Nigeria Court Orders for almost 2 years.”

It further stated, “We believe that the Nigerian government wants our leader to die in detention. It is also possible that DSS has given him a slow-acting poison, which is why his health keeps deteriorating to eventually kill him.

“In what we consider a conspiracy to kill our leader, the Nigeria Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court refused to entertain an appeal from Mazi Nnamdi KanuU’s lawyers over his deteriorating health. Instead, the Apex Court gave a wicked long adjournment of 4 months to an innocent man that Appeal Court Justices have discharged and acquitted.

“In all these human rights and court abuses, there seems to be a conspiratory silence among international organisations and her affiliate Human Right Organisations.”

IPOB said it would do everything possible to make sure its leader does not die in detention.

“As the health of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu continues to deteriorate and the Nigerian government refuses to obey lawful orders and the world maintains this criminal silence, IPOB will do all within our power to ensure that our leader does not die in detention,” it added.