We’re committed to uniting Chinese associations in Nigeria — Chinese ambassador

By Dickson Omobola

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jian chun has urged Chinese associations in Nigeria to remain united saying they can create a brighter tomorrow with more brilliant achievements.

He said this at a gathering of women drawn from different Chinese national residing in Nigeria, where the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria celebrated its 6th year anniversary to commemorate the 2023 Mother’s Day at Oriental hotels in Lagos.

The Association of Chinese Women was founded in 2017 with the aim of promoting friendship and cooperation among Chinese women living in Nigeria.

In his congratulatory letter sent to the association, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria said: “Six years is just a short moment in the long history, but it is the long journey for the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria, from gestation, germination, rooting to growth, flowering and fruiting which the association has gone through, after going through ups and downs and going through wind and rain, they can finally thrive and see a rainbow.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely hope that the association will continue to work hard, unite with other Chinese associations in Nigeria, stand together through thick and thin, and create a brighter tomorrow with more brilliant achievements.”

Also speaking, the Director, Office of the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, Zheng Yong encouraged the association to advocate and promote positive energy, and further unite the vast number of women.

He also urged them to devote themselves making greater contributions to the progress and liberation of women compatriots.

In her welcome remarks the President of the Association of Chinese Women, Zhou Jun, highlighted the achievements of the association over the past six years. On how the association has provided a platform for Chinese women in Nigeria to come together, share their experiences, and support each other, Jun said: “Since its establishment, the association has been spreading the Chinese culture, as well as caring and giving back to the local society, this demonstrates the image of Chinese women who are hardworking, generous and beautiful.

“The Chinese Women Association will continue to show the love and kindness towards the less privileged and also do more public welfare and charity in the society.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the association made a donation of N1 million to IJAMIDO Children Home, an orphanage home in Ogun state.

The donation was presented to the children of IJAMIDO Children Home.

The representative of IJAMIDO Children Home, Mrs Irmgard Williams expressed her gratitude to the Association for their generosity. She said that the donation would go a long way in providing for the children at the orphanage home.