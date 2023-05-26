We’re committed to advancing gender equality, women empowerment — NDAWA

By Ephraim Oseji

The newly elected National President of Ndokwa Daughters and Wives Association, NDAWA, Mrs. Grace Ngozi Ogedegbe, has reiterated the association’s commitment to advancing gender equality, women rights and empowerment.

Ogedegbe stated this shortly after she was sworn in as the president of NDAWA. According to her, NDAWA is a philanthropic women’s organization dedicated to fostering gender equality, empowering and providing opportunities for women to thrive in all aspects of life.

She noted that the outgoing executive members have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment and possess a wealth of experience in their respective fields. She said, “with their diverse backgrounds and expertise, they were well-equipped to lead our organization forward and drive positive changes in our community.

The newly elected officials will collaborate with them to devise strategies, develop initiatives, and implement programs that will empower women, raise awareness of women’s issues, and create a more inclusive and equitable society”, she assured.

Also speaking, the National Social Secretary, Mrs. Susan Okoro, said that the election of the new officials marked an exciting chapter for Ndokwa women even as she appealed to the media to identify with association in creating awareness about their vision for advancing gender equality.

The President General of the Associaion, Mrs. Annabelle Uruakpa, who administered the oath of office to the new exco members, expressed confidence that their leadership and passion for women’s rights would propel the association toward more outstanding achievements and make a lasting impact on the lives of women in their community.

Those elected alongside Ogedegbe to pilot the affairs of the association are Mrs. Bridget Avwenagha, 1st national vice president; Ms. Ndudi. Ego-Dick, 2nd national vice president; Ms. Doris Edigbue, national secretary; Lady Adaeze Osasah, assistant secretary, and Mrs. Eno Ossai, who was elected financial secretary,

Others include Mrs. Gloria Ugbana, national treasurer; Mrs. Ether Fashola, national public relations officer; Mrs. Adaeze Ijenebe, national welfare secretary; Mrs. Gloria Unazoi, assistant welfare secretary; Mrs. Susan Okoro, national social secretary/newsletter; Mrs. Gloria Chukwujekwe, assistant social secretary / newsletter; Mrs. Elizabeth Onyeashie, national chief whip; and Mrs. Victoria Ikogwe, assistant chief whip.