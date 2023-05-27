We’re collaborating with brands to give women unique experiences – Tewa Onasanya

By Esther Onyegbula

The founder Exquisite Club and Editor-in-Chief of Exquisite Magazine, Tewa Onasanya has revealed that the members-only platform is collaborating with renowned brands to give members exceptional discounts and unique experiences.

Onasanya made this known during an interactive session with the media at their Lagos Office at the weekend.

Calling on wellness enthusiasts to join the Exquisite Club for unparalleled fabulous living, Onasanya said: “Members of the Exquisite Magazine Club will enjoy privileged pricing and discounts from our partner brands, ensuring fabulous fashion, wellness, and lifestyle experiences; gain exclusive invitations to members-only events, workshops, and beauty retreats, connecting with industry leaders and enthusiasts and stay ahead with first access to new products and services information from our partner brands.”

She also added that other benefits “include enjoying priority access to our dedicated customer service hotline for prompt assistance and expert guidance; receiving an editorial feature on their online magazine giving you access to advertise yourself and your brand for visibility and authenticity and getting the digital edition of Exquisite Magazine every two months, free webinars and newsletter and immediate access to inspiring content.”

“With N20,000 a year, our members can enjoy all the benefits as well as being part of a community of Exquisite ladies that inspires confidence and style in one another. She enjoined interested persons to join the Exquisite Club today to indulge in these exclusive discount partnerships by visiting their website.

Some of the renowned brands, partnering with Exquisite Club to give this unique experience, are Lavayanna Skin Care, The Dew Centre, Lit Closet, Oriki Spa, Shea Tribe, Theleidi MMA, Beauty by Ad, Freesia, Kairo Scented Kandles, Serahs Beauty Secrets, Hotty Pearl Beauty.