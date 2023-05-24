We’ll turn around healthcare delivery in Osun — Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his administration’s commitment to turning around healthcare service delivery across the state hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

He added that the administration has conducted a needs survey of selected hospitals in the state with a view to proving service delivery.

Governor Adeleke spoke at the commissioning of a Federal Government sponsored 80-bed SDG hospital in Ipetumodu, Osun state.

A statement issued by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed disclosed that the Governor, who was represented at the event on Tuesday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s health initiative, saying the project will complement his administration’s effort to revamp healthcare service in the state.

Governor Adeleke said his administration has committed a lot of investment in the health sector, which includes a recently concluded medical surgery initiatives that benefitted twenty-two thousand people in the nine federal constituencies, adding that “I recently approved hazard and other related allowances for resident doctors of the UniOsun Teaching Hospital. This ensured that Osun was not affected in the recent national warning strike by resident medical doctors.”

“We have also concluded a survey of needs analysis of our various hospitals. The next stage is an ongoing review to ensure that hospitals and health centres are equipped to service the populace accordingly.

“The SDG hospital being commissioned today is therefore a very helpful addition to the sustained efforts of our government to meet the health needs of our people.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, we are elated at the completion of the project. It is on this note that I am honored and privileged to Commission this hospital in service of humanity”, he said.