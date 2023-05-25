We’ll show Man United there is more to ‘Chelsea’ – Lampard

Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard has said his boys can upset the apple cart on Thursday when his team face-off against Champions League-seeking Manchester United in the English Premier League.

According to him, people think Chelsea has nothing on the game but his players have to show that there is more.

“They [Man United] are a high-level team so it is the same point from where I approached going into the City game, and how the players approach it more importantly.

“People think we have not got much on the game and the players have to show them there is, in terms of their personal and collective approach to it. We will have to go there with a good mentality as they are fighting for something we have fought for for many years, and now we are not in that position, so players need to show.”

Man United will be looking to at least secure a point from Thursday’s encounter as they aim to seal a top-four finish.

United need only a point from their final two games of the season against Chelsea and Fulham to secure qualification for the Champions League, thereby flinging arch-rivals Liverpool to the Europa League.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will look to set the tone for next season by ending their current miserable campaign on a high note, starting from chalking three points off Man United.