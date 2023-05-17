We’ll prefer Man City in UCL final – Inter vice-president, Zanetti

Inter Milan vice-president, Javier Zanetti has revealed the team his side will like to face in the Champions League final.

The Nerazzuri reached the final of Europe’s most prestigious competition after edging past their city rival, AC Milan 3-0 on both legs.

The Italian side will now wait to discover who they will meet in the final between English giants Manchester City and European champions Real Madrid who would face off in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Looking forward to the final, Zanetti insists Inter will prefer playing a team with less experience in the Champions League.

He said that Real Madrid are so experienced in the competition that they hardly lose a final.

“Now, we wait for tomorrow to discover the opponent but it’s already a lot to have arrived at this moment.

“I would like to avoid Real Madrid because this competition seems made for Real Madrid.

“But now it counts just being there. A derby in the semi-final is very tough, I experienced it as a defeated player.”