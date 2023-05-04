‘We’ll figure it out’, Boehly urges patience from Chelsea fans

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has called for fans to be patient as the project at the club is long-term.

The Blues have endured a torrid campaign. one which has seen them change managers twice over the course of the season.

Despite the change of managers and a heavy splash in the transfer market recruiting new players, the club have been largely abject in performance evidenced by their current 12th place on the Premier League table.

Boehly who has come under fire since taking ownership at the London club said that the fans are demanding but argued it is understandable.

The American, however, assured they will figure things out in the long run.

“The ability to go to these markets and you have to build a team and your coach is the conductor of the team.

“There’s a lot we’ve learnt about the different markets and the global aspect of it all.

“The fans are demanding and they want to win, we get that. We want to win.

“Our view is that this is a long-term project and we’re committed to the long term. We very much believe we are going to figure it out.

“We’ve got the best league in the world, what I think is the top city in the world and we’ve got an unbelievable location in the top city in the world.”