We’ll continue to prioritize infrastructural development — Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has restated his administration’s commitment to continue to prioritize and focus on the implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda.

Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance made the assurance, while speaking at the 5th coronation anniversary of the Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof.) Abdulkabir Obalanlege said the government’s social intervention programme, quality education for all youths, and harnessing the many potentials of the agricultural sector as a viable provider of employment, food security and source of poverty alleviation, among others, had impacted positively on the lives of the people in the State.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor added that as enshrined in ‘ISEYA’ mantra of his administration, he believes such will bring genuine development and must be people-centred, emphasising his concern for infrastructure, security, welfare, wellness and wellbeing of the residents of the State.

He said, “Our administration has ensured that no part of our dear State was developed at the expense of others, particularly in our aggressive infrastructural development programme. I am also happy to say that Kabiyesi, through his dynamism, enviable leadership qualities, honesty and sincerity of purpose, is succeeding in harmonising the various diverse groups together for the general development of Ota and Aworiland”.

Congratulating the monarch on the 5th anniversary of his coronation, Governor Abiodun stated that Ota has continued to witness rapid growth and development, peace and progress, since the ascension of Oba Obalanlege, urging him to take cognizance of the cosmopolitan nature of Ota township and ensure a peaceful relationship between his people, foreign investors and Nigerians alike.

He promised that his government will continue to formulate policies and implement programmes that will bring more development to Ota and its environs.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, Planning Committee, Aina Akinpelu said Ota had witnessed tremendous development, peace, unity and harmony since the coronation of Oba Obalanlege as the Olota five years ago.