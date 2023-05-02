Weep no more, Otti tells Abia workers, pensioners

•As Edeoga hails Enugu workers

By Anayo Okoli & Steve Oko, UMUAHIA

Abia Governor-Elect Dr. Alex Otti and the LP gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Hon Chijioke Edeoga have extolled the virtue of workers in Enugu and Abia States.

Otti in a goodwill message to workers to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, promised them prompt and regular payment of salaries once he assumes office on May 29.

The ex-banker, in the goodwill message entitled: “At last, Help is Here” personally signed by him, declared that his emergence had marked the beginning of a new dawn in Abia, assuring that very soon, every sector of the state will witness a transformation.

“A year ago, I did the usual ritual of felicitation to you all, and I did reassure you that sooner than later, the ruinous era of gloom and sobriety would give way for a new dawn of blessings and abundance.

“Today, by the mercy of the Almighty God, our prayer, battle cry, and admonition, ‘Weep no more, help is on the way’, your prayers have been answered and we can assuredly declare, help is here!”

Otti commended the workers in the state including those in the Local Government Areas for their resilience, long-suffering and uncommon dedication to duty despite being owed many months of salary arrears.

The message further read: “I consciously chose to address you as “fellow workers” because, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, you joined thousands of passionate, enthusiastic, and patriotic Abia voters to hire me as your employee.”

In his message to workers, Hon Edeoga of Enugu State observed that Enugu workers had set the tone for the rapid development of the state with their exemplary passion and commitment and are just waiting for visionary leadership that would set and restore Enugu to the path of accelerated growth.

Edeoga said that the Labour Party will reclaim its mandate stolen by the outgoing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which had brought hardship and disillusionment to the citizens.

He said those who rigged the governorship election for the PDP in Enugu, after the party had lost the Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and 14 out of 24 member House of Assembly elections were not intelligent.

His words: “We won the Presidential and governorship elections in Enugu. We won two out of the three Senate seats and seven out of the eight House of Representatives seats. We won 14 out of the 24-member House of Assembly elections. We won the governorship also. We won election in 16 out of the 17 local governments but INEC took our result to Abuja; did their Voodoo Arithmetic or Mathematics and said we lost and asked us to go to court.”

INEC took our results to Abuja and changed them there. INEC and PDP do not own the courts. The courts belong to all of us and we are hopeful that the right thing will be done and we shall laugh last. We shall reclaim our victory.