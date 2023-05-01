Weep no more, God has answered your prayers, Otti tells Abia workers

Promises prompt, regular payment of salary, pension

By Steve Oko

Abia Governor-Elect Dr. Alex Otti has told workers and pensioners in the state to weep no more, declaring that his emergence has ended the gloomy era of salary and pension arrears.

Otti in a goodwill message to workers to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, promised them prompt and regular payment of salaries once he assumes office on May 29.

The ex-banker, in the goodwill message entitled: “At last, Help is Here” personally signed by him, declared that his emergence had marked the beginning of a new dawn in Abia, assuring that very soon every sector of the state will witness the transformation.

“A year ago, I did the usual ritual of felicitation to you all, and I did reassure you that sooner than later, the ruinous era of gloom and sobriety would give way for a new dawn of blessings and abundance.

“Today, by the mercy of the Almighty God, our prayer, battle cry and admonition, ‘Weep no more, help is on the way’, your prayers have been answered and we can assuredly declare, help is here!”

Otti commended the workers in the state including those in the Local Governments for their resilience, long suffering and uncommon dedication to duty despite being owed many months of salary arrears.

The message further read:”I consciously chose to address you as “fellow workers” because, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, you joined thousands of passionate, enthusiastic and patriotic Abia voters to hire me as your employee. That noble and humbling decision has placed an additional burden of service on my shoulders.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia State, I wish to sincerely congratulate the organised labour led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other such bodies on this year’s celebration.

“I particularly salute our workers in the State and Local Government civil services, who, despite being owed many months of salary arrears, have ensured that the wheels of public service continue to spin.

“I’m aware as usual, that most of you will be celebrating this year’s May Day on empty stomachs as a result of non-payment of salaries. Be assured that such a sad experience will become a thing of the past going forward. I commend your resilience, long-suffering and uncommon dedication to duty in the service of our dear State.”

Otti who noted that poorly remunerated workers pose a security risk to society, and promised to prioritize the welfare of workers.

“I have always held the view that a worker that is neglected or poorly treated is a threat to the economic prosperity of a state and argued that one of the ways to stimulate a depressed economy is to pay salaries and allowances as well as pay contractors to inject funds into the economy, which will in turn lead to increased demand for goods and services, higher productivity and job creation.

“I’m convinced that God saw through our hearts, hence, He crowned our efforts with that nationally celebrated historic victory that has given us the platform to serve you.”

Otti promised to hit the ground running immediately after his swearing-in on May 29 despite the daunting challenges being handed over to him by the outgoing Government.

“We are not unmindful of the enormity of the rot ravaging every sector of our economy, vis-a-vis the humongous liabilities being left behind by the outgoing PDP government, however, we are undaunted because we came prepared and will therefore hit the ground running, despite the challenges.

“We will move speedily, vigorously and decisively in the task of rebuilding our state and in our efforts to create wealth, jobs, prosperity and opportunities for our people, at all levels.”