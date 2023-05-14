We won’t allow opposition hijack NASS – APC

— Our differences to be sorted out soon

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress (APC), weekend ruled out the possibility of the opposition hijacking the National Assembly at it did in 2015.

National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the APC, Isaacs Kekemeke, said the party would bring the aggrieved members of the party before the National Assembly convenes next month.

Kekemeke, who represented President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the lecture organised in honour of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti to mark his 97th, said the party still has enough time bring the warring factions together before the inauguration of the National Assembly.

” Opposition will not take over the national assembly, both the President-elect and party are working tirelessly to ensure that whatever you perceive as acrimony will be sorted out and this is democracy.

“But I can assure you that the national working committee of our great party is having an interface with those aspirants of the House of Representatives and the Senate and in the shortwhile everything will be sorted out.

“I don’t think there is cause for alarm, this is normal and this is what our party is known for, we believe in democratic engagement and we all know that the president-elect is an engager.”

Speaking on the position of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu which was against the decision of the party, Kekemeke said “you know our Governor has a knack for fearless, justice but I know that the governor will be further briefed, they will all be on the same line with the party and the president-elect and I am sure some of the reasons for the decision taken will be explained to him.”

In the message of Tinubu to Pa Fasoranti, Kekemeke said; “the President-elect has so much respect for Pa. Fasoranti and that is why he sent me down here to represent him as we all know that he has travelled out of the country and what he asked me to tell Baba Fasoranti was that when he was running he prayed for him and now that the prayers has been answered.

“And that he is willing to keep to his promises and to assure Nigerians through Baba Fasoranti that he is going to deliver on his campaign promises on the renewed hope, that Nigeria is going to smile again.