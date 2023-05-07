We were physically harassed, it was like war — Foluke Osafile, LP Lagos Assembly member-elect

By Dickson Omobola

Mrs. Foluke Osafile is Labour Party, LP, member-elect, Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 in Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview, she shares her experience in the fierce contest, disclosing the challenging path to victory.

Is this your first time in politics?

Yes, this is my first time in partisan politics. For non-partisan politics, I was just a party member at the ward level. I have been a member of Labour Party,LP, for quite a while.

My ideology has always been in synchronisation with that of the LP. You know the party isn’t new as we were there for eight years in Ondo State.

Did you face any challenges trying to get the party ticket?

Yes, it was hurdle number one. I surmounted it with prayers and engagements. I was also able to sell my idea and my personality to the people. And it did the job.

What inspired your interest in contesting?

Before now, It had been selfless service in the church environment. With this movement, I thought it wise to do something similar on a larger scale.

I did not want to restrict my service to the church environment. I felt it was the right time to let it go beyond my church to my community, which is selfless service to humanity in general.

What informed your choice of platform?

It has to do with the social democratic mantra of the LP. It is a platform for those with social democratic ideas. It was initially known as a social party before we metamorphosed into LP. The content and the opportunity given to women encouraged me to pitch my tenth with the LP.

Unlike the other parties, there is adequate consideration for women. I did not make my choice based on the buzz around the LP.

Your election is significant in many ways, especially in Lagos State considering that you are the only woman to emerge as winner under the LP in the state…

I sincerely want to believe that the people are tired of the norm because they are not well-represented and there is impunity in power. Looking at these things, the people of Amuwo Odofin made up their minds to support me irrespective of being a female. They needed a change and saw LP as their best option to actualise it.

Did you face any challenges during your campaign?

During the electioneering, even though the people were calling for change, their mindsets were not 100 per cent there because they believe in money politics. And LP isn’t known for that. I won’t describe the money politics aspect of it as a discouragement, but I saw it as a major challenge because people were expecting monetary rewards.

Everything was all about money and it wasn’t encouraging. Before some people could listen to what we had to offer, they asked for money, which should not be so. I was like why bill me when I want to tell you about what I want to do?

As a newbie, it was shocking, although, to the conventional politicians, it is normal, which is why they go around with cash to silence anybody from asking them genuine questions.

There were allegations of harassment in the state. Did you experience any?

Sure, we did. It started from the outset after the primaries. It started with the vandalisation of our billboards and removal of our posters which made people scared of wearing our branded shirts. It started right from the campaign period down to the rallies.

Some places were declared no-go areas. The challenges were there up until the election day but we fought the war. It was like a war, although we had prepared our minds for it. We succeeded in Amuwo Odofin irrespective of the intimidation.

Did you experience any in person?

Yes, verbal abuse. There was also physical harassment because we received a slap while hanging our banner in Festac town. Our ladder was seized and we had to retrieve it the following day. Honestly, the moment my boys were slapped, I told them to pause and we left.

We did not retaliate because I did not want anything that would degenerateinto fracas, so we left immediately. The following day, I drove down and gently asked for our ladder, which we retrieved and moved on.

Given all these incidents that played out during your campaign, did you envisage your victory?

I will say yes because people are tired of the status quo, the norm. It is a very hopeful thing. Of course, while campaigning there were challenges, but one wouldn’t say it was 100 percent. However, I had the confidence that it would click and it happened because the Bible says when there is a will, God makes a way. From day one, I never nursed the idea that it may not work. I have always had this positive mindset from day one and it clicked.

One of the arguments that was used against LP was that it has no structure. What structure did you use?

When you talk about structure, my principal often says it is ‘structure of criminality’. We have the people and they are our structure. They are genuine people with genuine mindsets.

They are positive mindsets clamouring for a change. So, we built on it because it is the structure that we have. Structure of integrity, sincerity and selflessness coupled with youth and the church.

What are the things your constituency can expect from you?

I will be people-oriented, not what I want. From day one, it will be a good representation, which will be anchored on the people. It is whatever the people want that we will give them, not what the party wants. We will give them the dividends of democracy. During the campaign, there was a general opinion among the residents on what they wanted.

They have also reiterated these things after the election. The people believe that with a united voice, all things are doable once the will is there. Thank God that in Amuwo Odofin, there are strong resident associations. With that, we will do whatever they want and not what government wants.

How true is it that APC has taken LP to the Election Petition Tribunal over Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 result?

Everybody knows that Amuwo Odofin is for LP and we won overwhelmingly at the election. There is no controversy about that.

One of the issues they are raising is that there was voter intimidation and violence against APC in favour of LP.

Who intimidated who? The whole world knows the truth, it is there all over the internet and social media how APC intimidated supporters of LP and other parties and unleashed mayhem on them in several parts of Lagos.

LP is known for peace, justice and fairness. We don’t subscribe to violence and we never deployed any dangerous tactics to win the election. Our principal has been harping on this repeatedly and at every opportunity. People came out to vote massively for LP because they wanted a change. I believe you have seen the result yourself.

The matter is before the tribunal and we are not worried because the evidence of our victory is so glaring to everyone even to APC themselves. I guess they want to try their luck but it can’t work because the good people of Amuwo Odofin are solidly behind us. And above all, God is on the throne and on our side.