We ‘ll speedily pay depositors of closed banks – NDIC

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Following the revocation of licenses of 179 Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and four Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has assured depositors of the affected banks that it would speedily pay their insured sums.

The Managing Director, Mr. Bello Hassan gave this assurance in a statement, this evening.

Hassan said, as deposit insurer, the NDIC would begin the process of payment of the insured sums immediately with the verification of eligible depositors at the respective premises of the closed banks.

He enjoined such depositors to get the required documents for the exercise such as proof of account ownership, verifiable means of identification and alternate bank account to facilitate their seamless verification and payment of their insured deposits.

The NDIC Boss stated, “the insured deposit is the first claim that the Corporation pays to depositors upon revocation of bank’s license by the CBN,” adding, “the maximum specified limits for the MFB and PMB sub-sectors are N200,000.00 and N500,000.00 per depositor per bank, respectively.”

As liquidator, the MD disclosed that the Corporation has also put machinery in motion to commence sales of assets of the defunct banks as well as recover debts owed to them in order to declare liquidation dividends on pro rata basis to the affected depositors with claims exceeding the maximum insured sums of N200,000.00 for MFBs and N500,000.00 for PMBs.

He assured that regulatory authorities would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the soundness of the banking system was not compromised, stressing that there was no need for the public to panic over the safety of their bank deposits.