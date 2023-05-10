We ‘ll perform rites to make your reign peaceful – Traditionalists assure Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional Religious Worshippers Association in Osun State, TRAWSO, has assured the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of its resolve to perform rites towards ensuring a peaceful reign for his administration.

The group in a statement issued on Wednesday by its President, Dr Oluseyi Atanda to congratulate him over the Supreme Court verdict affirming his victory as duly elected governor of the state, urged him to ensure harmonius relationship among people of diverse faith living in the state.

It also advised the governor not to hesitate to discontinue with every wrong policy of his predecessors, but to hold onto the good ones for the state to rise further in the comity of states in the country.

The statement read, “we congratulate our governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

“God has made him governor and we will continue to work hard appeasing our ancestors for him to have a peaceful reign as the leader of the state.

“We are non partisan religious group and we assure Governor Adeleke of our continued support.

“Whenever he feels a policy he inherited or initiated is not working, he should discontinue it, but the working policies of those before him in office, he should continue with them in the interest of the state.

“All the necessary rites to make the land peaceful during the reign of our amiable governor will be done and we believe he will also extend hands of fellowship to us and avail us opportunity to relate with his administration. We assure him of our total support. May Almighty Olodumare and our ancestors make Adeleke’s reign prosperous for us all, ase! “