We inspire kids to be world boxing champions — Coach Uwaechia

By Ishola Balogun

The founder of ‘Gloves for Africa Street to Champ Expo’, Chucks Uwaechia has said the foundation will continue to inspire young talents in various communities in order to realise our long term goal of getting a world champion in boxing.

Uwaechia stated this during the presentation of Boxing Gloves and gifts as well as presentation of cheques to participants at the Boxing Expo held in Lagos recently.

He said: “We are out to inspire the young talents, we have seen the likes of Israel Adesanya, Tony Joshua, Kamaru Usman.

“We are bringing boxing to communities to tell the Nigerians and the world that we have a lot of talents. We will not only grow the TKO club, we will continue to inspire the young ones to realise the long term goal of getting a world champion.

“The young ones can be the best of whatever they choose to do. Ours is to inspire them, to become better persons and to believe they can achieve whatever they set their mind to do. And we thank God we have children that are already role models to others.”

He stated the Gloves for Africa have mentored Savanah Thunder, who just won a National Championship held in Asaba recently, the popular Israel Adesanya, a kick-boxer, and former boxer with multiple championships as well Senseboy who just won another championship all of whom were present at the event.

“We have some national and international followers and sponsors who are supporting us with loads of gloves, simply because they see results of efforts and they are happy the kids are doing very well in the game of boxing.

“We need more sponsorship because if we get more funding, we will not only grow the club, we will also inspire the communities and we will be able to get a world champion,” he said.

The Founder UncleSele Foundation and Tree & Pillars, Mr Selekumo Opuofoni who spoke to journalists on the sideline said: “It is amazing to see someone who is holding the minds of children so that they don’t move out of direction and purpose.

“For me that is great service. Nigerian kids are very talented. They are the future. If we don’t train them to be disciplined and outstanding human beings, it means one day we will no longer have a country. What we need is mentors, sponsors and people who will give them a good guide.”

Commenting on Boxing Expo, Savanah Thunder said “it was an amazing event. As you can see, we had a big crowd and a big show. We had people from TKO boxing club, Uncle Cele with his foundation for children in Lagos and other eminent personalities. It was a great success.”