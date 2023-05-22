We established Gabtaxi to offer cheapest ride, up drivers’ earnings — Egbuchulam

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Gabtaxi, a wholly Nigerian e-hailing company will be launched in Abuja today.

The Managing Director of EFGroup, Mr. Gideon Egbuchulam, who disclosed this weekend, said Gabtaxi was established to offer cheapest, while giving drivers opportunities for increased income.

He told journalists in Abuja that he was moved to establish the taxi company when he saw Nigerian drivers protesting poor earnings due to very high commissions by foreign taxi companies operating in the country.

He said Gabtaxi would operate as the cheapest and safest competition in the industry.

The ICT expert said he decided to establish Gabtaxi to address what he described as the exploitation of Nigerian drivers working for foreign taxi hailing companies in the country.

He said: “Frankly speaking, I was touched when I saw Nigerian taxi drivers lamenting on how some of the foreign e-hailing companies were treating them as if they are insignificant or that they were doing Nigerians favors, when it was the other way round.

“These foreign operators were so ridiculous they even stopped Nigerians from using their apps if they complain, we were told.

“ I saw drivers in Abuja protesting, and in few other cities. To add salt to injury, we were told that these foreign companies were collecting more than the Nigeria drivers and not even making sure that the drivers and their cars were safe.I decided to do something about it, by reducing Nigeria drivers’ sufferings and losses.”

Egbuchulam noted that working with over 30 Nigerian software engineers, he had developed Gabtaxi to also provide value-for-money taxi services, where his company would take only 15 per cent commission.

By doing so, he explained that Nigerian drivers would earn more money, while rides would be cheaper for members of the public.

Other companies, he noted, were taking between 25 and 30 percent commission from their drivers.