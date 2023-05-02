We don’t want Minister of State again (4)

By Eric Teniola

From last week continues the reference to the provisions of Section 148 of the 1999 Constitution dealing with the functions and responsibilities given to officials of government of the federation.

Section 148 (2)(c) advising the President generally in discharge of his executive functions other than those functions with respect to which he is required by this Constitution to seek the advice or act on the recommendation of any other person or body.

(In those meetings, the Vice-President and or the Ministers can advise the President on how best to discharge his executive functions but this does not include functions which the Constitution has stated that the President should be advised or on the recommendation of a Body or any other person.) Between 1999 and 2001, President Olusegun Obasanjo was worried about the conflict between Ministers and Ministers of State and the clash between Ministers and Permanent Secretaries. He held three retreats in Abuja on this issue. The fourth retreat was held at the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos between February 23 and 25, 2001.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, attended the retreat as well as the following Permanent Secretaries then: Alhaji Umar M. Abubakar, D.B. Usman, Dr. K. Nkumah, Mr. M.O. Onoja, Dr. R.O. Mowoe, Dr. M. Babangida Aliyu, Dr. B.K. Kaigama, Dr. O.M. Ojo, Mr. John P. Hirse, Alhaji Bello U. Maiatmbari, Alhaji Guda A. Abdullahi, Mr. O.O.O. Ogunkua, Mr. G.O. Enukora, Dr. Aboki Zhawa, Mr. Garba Buwaijmni, Amb. T.D. Hart, Mr.A.E. Ogbuehi, Alhaji H.Z. Akwanga, Rev. P.O. Okunromade, Dr. C.J.G. Orjioke, Mr. T.D. Oyelade, Dr. S.I. Muhammad, Alhaji N.B. Dambatta, Mr. O.O. Oyelakin, Mr.L.N. Asugha, Amb. G.B. Preware, Dr. Abdullahi Aliyu, Ms. T.O. Akerele, Ms. A.I. Pepple, Alhaji Tukur Mani, James Kayode Naiyeju, Ammuna Lawrence-Ali, Alhaji I. Talba, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, David O. Oyegun, Mr. A.O. Okafor, Mrs. A.M. Rufai, Mrs G.I. Archibong, Dr. R.O. Adewoye, Dr. B.A. Akinola and P.N. Akubueze.

Also in attendance were Governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye; Ambassador O. Esan(Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, State House); Ambassador E.A. Azikiwe, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Anti-Corruption and Transparency Matters); Bisi Ogunniyi, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the President, Presidential Villa, Abuja; Major General J.N. Garba(rtd.), Director General, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos; Dr. Stanley Macebuh, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties); Tunji Oseni, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media & Publicity) Presidential Villa, Abuja; Mr Ad’obe Obe, Senior Special Assistant to the President(International Relations); Dr. Goke Adegoroye, Director (Special Duties) to the SGF; Mrs. Titi Iroche, Director of Political Affairs; Mr. S.A. Adeyeye (Special Assistant 1 to the SGF); Dr. J.N. Obiegbu (Special Assistant II to the SGF); Mr. F.O. Osobukola, Deputy Director (APD) OSGF; and Alhaji Ibrahim Jega, Deputy Director (SWT) OSGF.

Professor Akin Mabogunje, Chief Kanu Agabi SAN, the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Justice M.M.A. Akanbi; Dr. G.A. Gundu, Mr. O.S. Ogedengbe, Mr. Wuese Ai, Mr. F.F. Ogunshakin, Mr. J. Okpo, Mr. K.J. Wudil, Mr. E.I. Onuoha, Mr. A. Mohammed and Mr. O.I. Adisa, all from THE CABINET SECRETARIAT and Mr. Seyi Olowokere as well as myself attended the retreat.

The following Ministers attended the retreat: Chief Bola Ige (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Alhaji Adamu Bello, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Dr. (Mrs.) Kema Chikwe, Minister of Aviation; Alhaji Muhammad Arzika, Minister of Communications; Ms Boma Bromillow Jack, Minister of Culture and Tourism; Mrs Modupe Adelaja, Minister of State, Defence(Navy); Professor A.B. Borishade, Minister of Education; Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Said, Minister of Environment; Engr. Mohammed Abba-Gana, Minister of Federal Capital; Mallam Adamu Ciroma, Minister of Finance; Chief Dubem Onyia, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs; Alhaji Musa Elayo Abdullahi, Minister of State, Justice; Chief Chris Agbobu, Minister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development; Engr. Mustapha Bello, Minister of Commerce; Alhaji L. Ade Haruna-Elewi, Minister of State, Communications; Mallam L. Tukur Batagarawa, Minister of State, Defence (Army); and Engr. Dan Chuke, Minister of State, Defence (Airforce).

Others are Alhaji Bello Usman, Minister of State, Education; Dr. Imeh T. Okopido, Minister of State, Environment; Mr. Solomon S.A. Ewuga, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory; Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, Minister of State, Finance; Professor A.B.C. Nwosu, Minister of Health; Dr. (Mrs) Aminat Ndalolo, Minister State for Health; Chief Lawrence Nwuruku, Minister of State, Industry; Chief S.M. Afolabi (JP), Minister of Internal Affairs; Alhaji Musa Musa Gwadabe, Minister of Labour and Productivity; Dr. Olusegun Agagu, Minister of Power and Steel; Professor Turner Isoun, Minister of Science and Technology; Mr. Kanu G. Agabi, (SAN), Minister of Solid Minerals Development; Chief Ojo Madueke, Ministry of Transport; Colonel Mohammed B. Kaliel (Rtd.); Hajia Aishatu M.S. Ismail, Minister of Women Affairs and Youth Development.

To be continued…