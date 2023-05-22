We don’t need black market recognition, Onoh lampoons Ohanaeze Ndigbo

President-elect’s spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has assured Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Bola Tinubu would be sworn-in in less than 144 hours despite the disagreement within the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group.

He also told the Igbo group that its position on whether to support the Asiwaju or not is inconsequential, irrespective of whatever the group decides, stating that Tinubu does not need black market recognition.

Onoh was reacting to Ohanaeze’s disagreement within itself on whether to support Tinubu’s inauguration or not.

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with its secretary as Okechukwu Isiguzoro had said it was supporting Tinubu’s swearing-in, but another faction led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu countered Isiguzoro, saying it supports Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Onoh in his reply to the divided Igbo group stated that the reality of May 29th is an unstoppable position, powerful enough to suppress Ohanaeze’s ‘delusion’ and fundamentally critical to reversing their mindset.

Onoh said: “As Nigeria moves forward, the president-elect and Mr. President in 144 hours will focus on delivering on his mandate with the good people of Nigeria. Our administration will not get involved in regional politics, involving the leadership structure of a socio-cultural group, hence we will await the outcome of their pending lawsuits in various courts in Enugu.

“Until the judgment is given, then can we recognize which actors are the original Ohaneze Ndigbo after which we may, if need be and if they so desire, integrate them in the development of Southeast and other regions that make up Nigeria.

“No organisation, entity, person or otherwise is greater than our country Nigeria, hence the affairs and progress of Nigeria entrusted by Nigerians in the capable hands and leadership of our incoming President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is greater than any insignificant position taken by any organisation operating under the laws and constitution of Nigeria.

“Unity and progress of Nigeria is non negotiable hence we say to the litigants of Ohanaeze volume one and Ohanaeze volume two of which Ohanaeze is the authentic group, to remain focused on their court cases while we focus on running Nigeria until judgment is given.

“We don’t need their black market recognition and acceptance of our incoming president incase the court invalidates it depending on the faction that wins at the end of the day.”