We didn’t disconnect Army barracks, KAEDCO reacts to soldiers’ assault on staff

Says the Army owes the Company huge money

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State branch office of Kaduna electricity distribution company KEADCO has debunked the rumours making the rounds that their Birnin Kebbi staff had disconnected an army barracks in Birnin Kebbi which sparked the alleged assault on its staff by men of the Nigerian army from Dukku barracks in Birnin Kebbi.

Giving their side of the story, the Chief regional manager of KAEDCO in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Mister Sunday Yahya said that there was never a time when their staff disconnected the army barracks in Kebbi state.

Describing the assault as unprovoked, Sunday Yahya said KAEDCO as a company respects men and women of the Nigerian army and that even though they are owing the company a huge amount of money the company never attempt to disconnect the army barracks “We have been engaging them at the highest level and there is progress in what we are doing at the top there he said.

He explained that the low power supply in the state was caused by low allocation and poor remittance from consumers saying recently the company was merely disconnected because of the company’s inability to pay the huge debt it owed, therefore, it is not peculiar to Kebbi alone but a National problem because power generation has drastically reduced making it difficult to feed the six feeders in Kebbi which Gwadangaji which connected the army barracks.

On the strike embarked upon to protest the soldier’s assault on their staff in Birnin Kebbi, the regional manager said that the National Union of electricity employees NUEE was responsible for it, not the company to ensure their staff are safe as they discharge their official duties, he decried the reactions of the people of the state who were seen in a video visibly happy with what the soldiers did to their staff which means if they have the opportunity they can do same so the union feels the staff cannot work under a hostile environment hence the reason to down tools till they are giving assurance that their staff are safe to operate in the state.

He thanked Bagudu for wading in to salvage the situation saying soon they will reach a compromise and the state government and the special adviser on power Yusuf Haruna are working on the expansion of the overloaded Gwadangaji feeder.

Recall that Soldiers allegedly from Dukk barracks stormed the Birnin Kebbi district office and assaulted both staff and customers who came to pay their bills on allegations of being disconnected by the company.