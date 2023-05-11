We’re disciplined, didn’t burn down Obiozor’s house — IPOB

George Obiozor

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied burning down late Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Prof. George Obiozor’s house.

Vice President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ogene Okeke, had last week accused IPOB of burning down late Obiozor’s house.

Reacting in a statement, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful refuted the allegation, noting that the group is not a terrorist organization and do not burn people’s houses.

“First and foremost, IPOB members are neither hoodlums nor terrorists and do not burn people’s houses or attack Biafrans even at the highest level of provocation. IPOB didn’t burn Late Prof. Obiozor’s country home. Neither late Obiozor nor his family has ever accused IPOB of those atrocities.

“IPOB and ESN operatives were never in any confrontation with the late Prof. George Obiozor. How then can the disciplined IPOB members burn the house of a man who did not confront us either in words or action?

“We advise the purveyor of the news to be very careful. IPOB does not make enemies, however, we do not run away from anyone, group of people or entity that sets out to be an impediment to our struggle for the Freedom of our people and our land Biafra. Those that hate us for who we are shall be reciprocated in kind”.