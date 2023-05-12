We are proud of this season – Arsenal midfielder, Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has said that his side are proud of their achievements this season.

Despite surrendering the Premier League leadership, the Gunners will seek to win their remaining three games in the hopes that Manchester City fumble along the way.

“We are proud of everyone in the club, every player, and what we achieve this season I think is unique after a couple of years struggling to be at this position,” Partey said.

“At the end we cannot stop here. We have three more games, we have to try and win and we see what happens. I think the plan is to try and win the rest of the games and finish the season as high as possible.

“The work off the pitch, away from the games, is incredible. We stick to our plan. We know if we continue doing our best and training hard, we will be able to achieve what we want.”