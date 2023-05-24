WaterAid unveils 5-yr strategic plan

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A not-for-profit international organization, WaterAid Nigeria, on Tuesday launched a new five-year strategic plan targeted at accelerating progress towards the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, SDG in Nigeria.

With the new strategic plan, Wateraid is aiming at reaching at least 10 million more Nigerians with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene by 2028.

Working in collaboration with Federal government and other key partners in development, media, academia, private sector and the civil society organizations, it said it aims to influence improved basic water, sanitation and hygiene for 17 million more people in Nigeria.

Recall that the SDG number 6 is aimed at attaining universal access to sanitation and hygiene, WASH for everyone by the year 2030.

However, in Nigeria, with barely seven years left to reach the target year, 33% of the country’s population still lacks access to basic water, 54% lack basic sanitation and 82% lack basic hygiene services.

In a recent study on water, sanitation, and hygiene, Nigeria overtook India to become the country with the highest open defecation rate in the world, with 48 million Nigerians still defecating in the open.

Over the past 27 years, WaterAid has provided support to the Federal Government of Nigeria, playing key roles in service delivery, capacity building, improving sector coordination, governance and monitoring, supporting the Government’s Clean Nigeria Campaign targeted at some states to address gaps in the sector.

In its last strategy plan which ended in 2021, WaterAid said some progress has been made, facilitated by political will at the Federal level.

However, it also noted that progress has remained slow with Nigeria falling behind in ensuring its citizens, especially those in poor communities can live comfortably with access to these essential services.

WaterAid said it believes this crisis has disproportionately affected women and girls in poor communities, who bear the greater burden of searching for water, thereby missing out on education and productive ventures.

With its new strategy plan, WaterAid said it will focus on systems-strengthening approaches to advance WASH solutions that are sustainable, climate-resilient, gender-responsive and address key cross-cutting elements of other development goals, including health, education and production, poverty, economic growth and nutrition.

In her address, the WaterAid Country Director, Evelyn Mere, said, ‘’WaterAid has two aims in the next five years. One, to demonstrate and influence wider change by achieving universal, sustainable, and safe access in focused geographic areas; and second, to strengthen the resilience of WASH to climate change because the impact of climate change manifests mainly through water- either too much of it through issues such as flooding or too little though droughts caused by drying up of water resources.

‘‘WaterAid Nigeria is about to embark on a journey that will among other things ensure that every woman or girl can improve their productivity, realise their rights to a good education and live free of the risk of gender-based violence and that high rates of maternal and infant mortality due to poor WASH become a distant memory.’’

She called on government and other stakeholders to prioritise WASH in their programming and budget plans.

‘‘Wash is the only foundation in which we can build a healthy, productive, and prosperous society. We must ensure that WASH is prioritised and funding provided at the scale needed to deliver universal access for everyone, everywhere.

Chief WASH Officer at UNICEF, Jane Bevan said, the WaterAid new Strategic Plan is in line with UNICEF strategy for attaining SDGs and commended the synergy between WaterAid, government and other strategic stakeholders.

With the new Strategy, she said Nigeria sits on a $26 billion WASH business, saying that Nigeria must work with strategic partners to leverage the opportunity.

She called for inclusion of women as co-creators in the WASH eco-system.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu said WASH issues are fundamental and developmental to attaining the SDGs 6.

He said the administration has since inception demonstrated commitment to addressing WASH gaps and even went further to declare state of emergency on the challenges.

He listed some of the programmes initiated by the administration as: Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign; development of WASH committee with an implementation strategies.

Earlier, the Minister of Environment, represented by Mrs. Rita Okhia said their collaboration with WASH has been the driving force for success stories so far recorded.

He lauded WaterAid for investing a lot in awareness and advocacy and for supporting government in building capacity in the area of water and sanitation.

He urged all stakeholders to commit to the wholesome implementation of the new WaterAid strategic plan and pledged that government will continue to collaborate with WaterAid.