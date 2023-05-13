Water shortage hits Sokoto metropolis

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Water is the most essential commodity of life, without which no creature could survive life.

Sokoto is today one of the most densely populated state capitals in the northern part of this country, coupled with an increased number of internally displaced persons that take refuge as a result of wanton activities of kidnappers, Bandits and Cattle wrestlers in the rural parts of the state.

Portable drinking water has since January 2003 become a major source of concern to the residents of the state capital, despite heavy investment made in the past by the present and successive administrations in the state.

Investigation carried out by our correspondent in Sokoto, the business of water vendors has become so lucrative to the point that, an average water Seller using 12 Jerry Can wheelbarrow can earn up to Five thousand (5,000:00) naira daily, at 150 naira per full 25 litre Jerry can of water.

Residence in areas in the capital like Kofar Marke, Gidan haki, Tsohuwar Kasuwa, Kofar Atiku, Tudun Wada, and Central Market buy a 25 litre of water Jerry can at 150 naira and an average household uses an estimated 220 litres of water daily.

Alhaji Shuaibu Abdullahi a resident of Ahmadu Bello Way Sokoto told our reporter that since the beginning of this year, the area has been experiencing water scarcity and all effort by the Authority concerned proves impossible as the water issue in the state metropolis is being politicised.

“Anytime we make. attempt to speak to the Governor some people blocked our way” levelling us, as politically motivated sponsored pressure groups” who see nothing good in the administration of Governor Tambuwal.

“Our children always report late to school as most of them have to spend hours in search of water from their parents before they prepare for their journey to school.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a School in one of the well-known public secondary schools in the Sokoto metropolis name withheld told Vanguard that, they hardly conduct morning Assemblies as their students no longer report early to the school and when asked if they complain about lack of water in their homes.

He said, the issue is not peculiar to his school alone, but it affects the performance of all institutions in the state including the tertiary. ” I hope this water scarcity in Sokoto metropolis will be addressed if the incoming administration comes on board considering the promises they made during their electioneering campaigns.

In one of my discussions with the state commissioner for water resources Hon Attahiru Yusuf Yabo, he blamed saboteurs and law water levels in Bakalori and Goronyo the two Dams serving water to the state for the scarcity, saying that some people also within the system are trying to discredit the state government in the eyes of the general public.

” How can you imagine those responsible for the treatment and release of water to the public will go ahead to release untreated water despite available chemicals to do so in their stores.” It’s an act of sabotage that can not be condoned by any responsible administration.” Says Yabo.

Another contributing factor according to him is erratic power supply from the national grid. The state is on board shedding every day which makes it difficult for the state water works to receive adequate power to treat and pump water to the public.

The low level of water at Bakalori and Goronyo Dam, the two sources of water to the state water works have also contributed negatively to the problem of water in Sokoto metropolis, adding that the government is doing all necessary to ensure that residents of the state capital continue to enjoy steady water supply.

It could be recalled that about three years ago Goronyo Dam which contribute to more than 60 per cent of the. water consumed in Sokoto metropolis and its environs almost dried off with little or no water to be used for irrigation and human consumption.

The federal government through the Ministry of water resources should commence in earnest the dredging of the two dams to avert the continued occurrence of water scarcity in Sokoto and parts of Kebbi state.

It’s a known fact that well-to-do residents of the state capital now drill boreholes and open dug wells in their homes as a remedy, while the majority of boreholes drilled in Sokoto dried off within a short period due to the proximity of water which is above 130 metres below sea level.

The present Governor-elect of Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu has also made provision for potable water as one of his 9 points agenda if he assumes leadership of the state come 29th May 2023 which many see as a laudable initiative if properly implemented by the incoming administration.

There is also fear of outbreaks of gastrointestinal disorders as a result of tapping running water from streams and ponds for cooking and other domestic uses.