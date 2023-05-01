Water Resources Minister commissions marine excavators in Jigawa

Mr Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AHEAD of predicted devastating floods, Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Friday, commissioned two heavy duty marine excavators to tackle flooding challenges in Jigawa State.

Adamu commissioned the two marine excavators which were acquired by the Hadejia-Jama’re River Basin Development Authority, H-JRBDA, Barrage, Jigawa State as a way to ameliorate the plight of residents suffering from flooding and other environmental issues.

In his keynote address, he pointed out that the two equipment were specifically designed for operation in wetlands, riverbeds, and floods where ordinary excavators cannot operate.

As contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Kenechukwu Offie, he said, “The excavators can efficiently carry out a whole lot, such as floods and disaster recovery work, dredging, environmental remediation and removal of typha grass.”

The Minister also explained that the general reduction in the storage of water in Hadejia Barrage and the Kanya River reservoirs resulted in the growth of typha grass and silt deposits within the reservoirs and the main irrigation water canals adding that this necessitated the purchase of the two amphibious excavators.

According to him, 80 per cent of the main canals and other distribution channels were completely blocked and thereby obstructing the free flow of water in the irrigation schemes in Kano River and Hadeja Valley.

He (Adamu) called on the people to ensure maintenance and sustenance of the equipment.

“These amphibious excavators are to promote maintenance of the schemes and revenue generation”, he added.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Hadejia-Jama’re River Basin Development Authority, J-HRBNDA, Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu, made it known that the Jigawa Government had also acquired additional two CAT 320 model amphibious excavators that will be concurrently used to work alongside the two in Guri Town for river trainings work and removal of typha grass for the next two weeks where they would be subsequently moved back to Guri.

Aliyu appreciated the State Government for the N106 million donated for addressing flood challenges and other environmental issues, which he described as notable examples worthy of emulation.

However, he called on other State Governments to emulate Jigawa State, saying it is an opportunity to clean up the river Basin.

Meanwhile, he assured the State Government that the training of the eight technical staff of the authority for the maintenance of the machines will be effectively deployed to generate revenue for maintenance and good of the State.