WASSCE: 66,680 candidates register for 2023 WAEC in Delta

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has said that no fewer than 66,680 candidates registered for the 2023 examination across 960 Secondary Schools in Delta.

Mrs Nkechi Ugbaja, State Branch Controller, WAEC, stated this on Thursday in Asaba at the opening of the 2023 WAEC briefing for examination monitors.

Ugbaja who was represented by Mr George Adukwu, an official of the council, reiterated the commitment of the council towards conducting a hitch-free examination in the state.

She urged the monitors to shun all actions that could disrupt the smooth conduct and success of the examination.

“We are aware of the fact that examination malpractice could only be reduced but may not be totally eliminated,” she said.

Ugbaja who is also the State Coordinator of National Examination Council (NECO), commended the state ministry of education for organising the meeting.

She urged the SS 3 students to take advantage of the ongoing NECO registration to register for the examination.

Mrs Rose Ezewu, Commissioner for Secondary Education, urged the monitors to carry out their assignments diligently and in line with the council`s guidelines.

Ezewu said that there was the need for the monitors to contribute meaningfully towards the success of the examination.

She urged examination monitors drawn from the ministry to give a good account of themselves.

“This training is organised yearly for monitors to interact and share ideas on their experiences, listen to instructions from the ministry and the examination bodies.

“All monitors should carry their letters of appointing with them as monitors, official identity cards and monitoring tags for the purpose of identification.

“It has been observed that many impersonators usually go round in the name of monitoring.

Mr Sunday Egomagwuna, Director of Examinations and Standards in the ministry, urged monitors to see their selection as an opportunity to put in their best towards achieving success.