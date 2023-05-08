Warri LG boss lauds DCP Nufawa over achievements in Delta

By Obas Esiedesa

The Executive Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area, Hon. Smart Yomi Asekutu has commended the Sapele Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sani Adamu Nufawa, for his achievement in the area following his promotion to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

Hon. Asetuku said Nufawa’s exemplary commitment to duty has endeared him to the people of Sapele and the other six divisions within the Area Command.

It would be recalled that Mr. Nufawa was recently promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, to Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP. He has served as the Area Commander of the Area Command that was created by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, in 2017 which includes Sapele, Oghara, Jesse, Koko, Mosogar and Abraka Police Divisions in Delta State.

Hon. Asekutu noted that the outgoing Police Area Commander’s tenure in the Area Command was commemorative and fulfilling especially for his dedication to his duty of fighting crime and protection of lives and property.

According to the Council chairman, DCP Nufawa will be greatly missed by Deltans from the various Police Divisions under the Area Command where he served, adding that he was not only a disciplined top police officer, he also keyed into the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s agenda of peace and security as panacea for development and he ensured that the Area Command was quite peaceful during his time.

On his part, DCP, Nufawa, recalled that his stay as the henchman of Sapele Area Police Command was a very fulfilling one, adding that although he is still awaiting his transfer, he remains the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sapele Area Command.

Nufawa said he was going to miss the people of Sapele because their cooperation by way of providing him with timely information made his duty of fighting crime and criminality and security of lives and property easier for him.